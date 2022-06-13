#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 11°C Monday 13 June 2022
Advertisement

'Tipping point': Surge in cocaine use in Ireland as it overtakes heroin as main problem drug

The number of cases of people seeking treatment for problem cocaine use has tripled between between 2015 and 2021.

By Press Association Monday 13 Jun 2022, 7:07 AM
42 minutes ago 3,152 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5789173
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

COCAINE HAS OVERTAKEN heroin as the main problem drug among new reported cases in Ireland, a report has found.

The latest figures from the Health Research Board (HRB) show continued growth in the number of cases of people seeking treatment for problem cocaine use, with the figure tripling between 2015 and 2021.

Figures in the new HRB report National Drug Treatment Reporting System (NDTRS) 2015-2021 Drug Treatment Data show a total of 10,769 cases were treated for problem drug use in 2021.

Two in every five of these cases were new to treatment. Almost one in three cases sought treatment for cocaine.

Opioids (which include heroin and methadone) were the main problem drug for which cases sought treatment, followed by cocaine, then cannabis and benzodiazepines.

Cocaine was the main problem drug among new cases.

HRB chief executive Mairead O’Driscoll said: “This year’s drug treatment figures bring into sharp focus the growing prevalence of cocaine as a problem drug in Irish society.

By providing timely data the HRB can deliver important insights into trends in drug treatment that can inform policy and practice in relation to supporting treatment approaches as well as addressing risk factors and prevention.”

Dr Suzi Lyons, senior researcher at the HRB, says: “We are observing a sustained increase in cocaine treatment year on year.

“In 2019 we saw cocaine overtake cannabis as the main problem drug; this year the numbers reported as seeking treatment for cocaine exceed those for heroin, which may mark a tipping point in Irish addiction trends.

“While we are seeing a decrease in the proportion of cocaine cases taking more than one drug, almost two-thirds are mixing cocaine with other drugs.

This is a concern as mixing drugs can impact recovery and increase risk of overdose.”

The report shows there was a threefold increase in the number of cases treated for cocaine as a main problem, from 1,026 in 2015 to 3,248 in 2021.

Cocaine was the second most common drug reported in 2021, accounting for almost a third of all cases.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

In 2021, for the first time, the NDTRS recorded more cocaine (3,248) than heroin (3,168) cases among those treated for drugs as a main problem.

Cocaine was the most common main drug among new cases in 2021.

The proportion of females reporting cocaine as a main problem drug is increasing.

Until 2020, females accounted for one in every five cases with cocaine as a main problem drug, this has risen to one in four cases in 2021.

Dr Lyons added: “We have seen some positive developments as regards risk behaviour, with the proportion of cases that had ever injected drugs decreasing from around one-third in 2015 to just over one-fifth in 2021.

“The reduction is even more notable for new cases, and in 2021 only 4% reported ever injecting compared to 15% in 2015.

“And while there has been an overall reduction in cases reporting cannabis as a main problem, there is an increase in the number of cases reporting it as an additional problem.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie