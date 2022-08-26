Cocaine, cannabis and ecstasy worth over €120k seized in Waterford

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
GARDAÍ SEIZED COMBINED drugs worth more than €122,000 and arrested three people following a search in Waterford City today.
Gardaí attached to the Waterford Divisional Drugs Unit carried out a search under warrant at a house and seized cocaine worth €100,450, cannabis herb with a value of €15,000 and ecstasy tablets with an estimated value of €6,960.
Two men and a woman, all in their twenties, were arrested at the scene and later taken to Waterford and Tramore Garda Stations where they are currently detained under Section 2 of the Drug Trafficking Act 1996.
All of the drugs seized will now be sent for further analysis.
