A STATUS YELLOW low temperature warning is still in place nationwide, as the country grapples with the impact of the cold snap.

The warning, which was issued on Saturday, will stay in effect until midnight on Thursday.

Meanwhile, a Status Yellow snow-ice warning is in place in every county until midday today.

Temperatures as low as -8C are forecast for some areas of the midlands tonight.

Andrew Doran Sherlock of Met Éireann has said that it will likely escalate warnings to Status Orange as it is set to get “extremely cold”.

Tomorrow, during the day, temperatures in some areas may not go above freezing, while tomorrow night and Thursday will also be “bitterly cold”, he told RTÉ Radio 1′s Morning Ireland.

Severe frost is expected.

There are still 10,000 people without power today, down from over 40,000 this time yesterday.

The ESB says Kerry, Limerick and Tipperary are the worst affected.

Drivers are warned of poor visibility and hazardous driving conditions as they make their way to work this morning.

Very cold today with sunny intervals & scattered wintry showers, most frequent in the west & north❄️🌨️



Frost, ice and some lying snow will persist in some areas all day ❄️



Highs of 0 to 5C in mostly light to moderate northwesterly winds🥶



Warnings⤵️https://t.co/w5QtJ1V6un pic.twitter.com/VxU7MUdAlE — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) January 7, 2025

Heavy snow has disrupted trains this morning, with Iarnród Éireann reporting delays to some trains. You can find the updates on individual services at @IrishRail on the social media platform X.

A number of schools closed yesterday and it is expected some may take that decision today too.

Yesterday, the roof of a sports complex in Tralee has collapsed, as has the roof of a Cork pub’s outdoor area, due to the weight of the snow.