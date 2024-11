IT WILL BE a cold, wet day today across the country, with sleet and snow forecast in some areas, as temperatures drop significantly.

According to Met Éireann, rain in Munster and Connacht will today spread northwards and become widespread later this afternoon. The rain will turn heavy at times, and may fall as sleet or snow in parts of Ulster and north Connacht later this evening.

There will be highs of three to six degrees over the north of the country, with higher temperatures of seven to 12 degrees elsewhere, in light to moderate breezes.

Tonight will see further spells of rain, with some snow accumulations possible in Ulster and north Connacht, especially in hilly areas. It will become drier by morning, with some frost and ice developing.

Temperatures will drop further to between -1 and +5 degrees.

Tomorrow will be cold again, with falls of rain, sleet and snow clearing south during the afternoon. The rest of the day will be a mixture of showers and sunny spells, with highest temperatures of 3 to 6 degrees generally and from 5 to 8 in Munster.

The rest of the week will remain cold with frost and ice forming in many places.