MET ÉIREANN HAS issued a weather advisory as the forecaster confirmed the first “cold snap” of the season.

After a mild start to November, temperatures will plummet next week, and this sudden change is part of the reason why an advisory is being issued.

“People are going to get quite a shock next week,” said a Met Éireann forecaster.

The northern half of the country can expect some sleet and snow next week as Met Éireann confirmed the first “cold snap” of the season.

While temperatures are relatively mild this week, Met Éireann has “high confidence” that a spell of cold and wintry weather will sweep across the country from Monday onwards.

The wintry spell will continue throughout the week and bring frost, ice and showers.

These will be most widespread in the north and parts of the west, though some snow showers could reach further south.

Met Éireann said the forecast is still uncertain for Sunday night into Monday morning, as a low-pressure system tracks near Ireland.

Persistent rain will cover much of the country on Monday, heaviest over Ulster and with the possibility of some sleet and snow.

The main impacts will come on Tuesday to Friday however, with hazardous ground conditions due to frost, as well as ice due to cold temperatures throughout the day and night.

Met Éireann also warned road users to expect poor visibility in any wintry showers.

Liz Coleman, Met Éireann’ s deputy head of forecasting, noted that there’s been an “unusually mild start to November”.

However, she said “people are going to get quite a shock as the temperatures plummet next week, which is why we have issued an Advisory for Ireland”.

She explained that while details are uncertain as to the exact track of a low-pressure system on Sunday night and during Monday, some heavy and persistent rain is to be expected in the west and north, with the possibility of some sleet and snow over parts of Ulster on Monday.

Coleman remarked that Met Éireann will be “monitoring this situation closely over the weekend”.

And while the situation is uncertain on Monday, Coleman said there is a “high degree of certainty that by Tuesday, it is going to turn much colder as an Arctic airmass sinks over the country from the north”.

Daytime temperatures will often range from around two to six degrees, with night-time temperatures widely falling below freezing and bringing widespread frost and ice.

Colman added that the northerly airflow will also bring showers of sleet and snow, most frequent over the northern half of the country but there is potential for some showers to reach further south.

This will result in some hazardous travelling conditions, travel disruptions and poor visibility.

And while the extent of the wintry showers in terms of snow is still unclear, Met Éireann said it will have further information via its high resolution model which will provide forecast information two days ahead.

The cold northerly airmass currently looks set to linger over Ireland until next Friday at least, but possibly into the weekend too, although Met Éireann noted that uncertainty increases after Friday, 22 November.