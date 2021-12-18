Expect dry, cloudy and chillier weather in the run up to Christmas

AMID ALL THE December gloom, the winter weather is at least being decent.

It will be appropriately chilly for next few days in the run-up to Christmas, Met Éireann is forecasting, but mostly dry – merry and bright, one might say.

But it is expected to get colder as the week goes on – with temperatures dropping below zero on Tuesday night.

Today and tomorrow will be mostly dry and cloudy with occasional bright or sunny periods. Patches of mist and drizzle are possible, mainly on south coasts and over hills, and the highest temperatures expected today will be between 5 to 10 degrees.

Monday will be another mostly dry and cloudy day with patches of drizzle, mainly near south coasts

Tuesday will also be cloudy and dry, with occasional brighter spells. But the night will dip into below zero temperatures – to between -2 and +3 degrees in some parts of the country, though it will be milder in the southwest. So leave time to defrost the car windows if driving somewhere early the next morning.

Wednesday will be a dry and less cloudy day with some sunny spells in the morning and afternoon. It will be a cold day with afternoon temperatures of just 3 to 6 degrees, a little milder in the southwest.

And before you ask, it’s still too early to know what the weather will be like on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day.