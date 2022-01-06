#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 4°C Thursday 6 January 2022
Advertisement

Cold and blustery night ahead as Status Yellow snow and ice warning kicks in

The weather is set to remain cold tonight, with temperatures to drop to minus one degree.

By Tadgh McNally Thursday 6 Jan 2022, 6:01 PM
31 minutes ago 3,953 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5647756

IT’S SET TO be a cold and blustery evening tonight, with potential for some snow in parts of the country as Met Éireann issue a Status Yellow Snow and Ice warning.

Tonight’s forecast shows that weather will remain cold and windy throughout the night, with widespread showers of rain, hail and some sleet, with temperatures to drop to between minus one and two degrees.

Any snowy showers leading to accumulations will come in parts of Connacht and Ulster, as well as on high ground.

The Status Yellow Snow and Ice warning is in place nationwide from 4pm this evening and will last until 11am tomorrow. 

Met Éireann have said that the rain, hail, sleet and other icy conditions tonight will lead to hazardous travelling conditions in parts of the country.

001 Cold Weather A frozen-over car window this morning Source: Leah Farrell

Tomorrow morning, there will be more widespread rain, hail, sleet and snow. During the day, these showers will become less frequent and will turn more to rain and sleet rather than snow.

Rain is set to develop in the west and southwest tomorrow. Highest temperatures tomorrow will be between four and eight degrees.

The UK Met Office has also issued a Yellow Snow and Ice warning for Northern Ireland, with it set to come into effect from 8pm tonight and last until 11am tomorrow. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

It has also predicted that there will be snowfall in the UK this evening, after the country recorded it’s coldest night of the winter overnight.

It follows Topcliffe in North Yorkshire recording a chilly minus 8 degrees overnight, making it the coldest temperature recorded in England this winter.

Blustery conditions will make the temperatures feel colder for many throughout the day as air from the Canadian Arctic sweeps across the UK, Met Office spokesman Richard Miles said.

About the author:

About the author
Tadgh McNally
tadgh@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie