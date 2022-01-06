Cold and blustery night ahead as Status Yellow snow and ice warning kicks in

Status Yellow - Snow/Ice warning for Ireland ❄️🌨️

IT’S SET TO be a cold and blustery evening tonight, with potential for some snow in parts of the country as Met Éireann issue a Status Yellow Snow and Ice warning.

Tonight’s forecast shows that weather will remain cold and windy throughout the night, with widespread showers of rain, hail and some sleet, with temperatures to drop to between minus one and two degrees.

Any snowy showers leading to accumulations will come in parts of Connacht and Ulster, as well as on high ground.

The Status Yellow Snow and Ice warning is in place nationwide from 4pm this evening and will last until 11am tomorrow.

Met Éireann have said that the rain, hail, sleet and other icy conditions tonight will lead to hazardous travelling conditions in parts of the country.

Tomorrow morning, there will be more widespread rain, hail, sleet and snow. During the day, these showers will become less frequent and will turn more to rain and sleet rather than snow.

Rain is set to develop in the west and southwest tomorrow. Highest temperatures tomorrow will be between four and eight degrees.

The UK Met Office has also issued a Yellow Snow and Ice warning for Northern Ireland, with it set to come into effect from 8pm tonight and last until 11am tomorrow.

It has also predicted that there will be snowfall in the UK this evening, after the country recorded it’s coldest night of the winter overnight.

It follows Topcliffe in North Yorkshire recording a chilly minus 8 degrees overnight, making it the coldest temperature recorded in England this winter.

Blustery conditions will make the temperatures feel colder for many throughout the day as air from the Canadian Arctic sweeps across the UK, Met Office spokesman Richard Miles said.