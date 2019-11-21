Coldplay won't tour their new album until concerts become 'environmentally beneficial'

Coldplay performing in Miami in 2017. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

COLDPLAY WON’T BE touring to promote their latest album because of the impact worldwide music tours have on the environment.

Lead singer Chris Martin told the BBC: “All of us have to work out the best way of doing our job.

We’re taking time to see how our tour can be actively beneficial.

Martin said the band would be “disappointed” if their next tour is not carbon neutral. He told the BBC he wants a tour with no single-use plastics used and have it largely solar-powered.

“Our next tour will be the best possible version of a tour like that environmentally,” he said. “We’ve done a lot of big tours at this point. How do we turn it around so it’s not so much giving as taking?”

Martin added that he hoped this measure would have a “positive impact”, given the impact on the environment of embarking on a multi-city music tour.

The last tour the British group embarked on saw them take in 122 shows across four continents in 2016 and 2017.

That tour grossed more than $500 million (€450 million) in ticket sales, making it the third-highest grossing in history.

Coldplay will play two shows this week in the Jordanian capital Amman that are set to be streamed live on YouTube.

They’re also set to perform a concert in London’s National History Museum next week, with proceeds going to an environmental charity.