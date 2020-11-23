Footage of suspects in shooting of sleeping 61-year-old woman released by police

POLICE IN NORTHERN Ireland have released CCTV footage of the suspected gunmen involved in the shooting of a 61-year-old woman in her home.

Shortly before midnight on 5 October, ten shots were fired at the front of a property on the Bushmills Road in Coleraine striking the woman inside in the house.

The PSNI said the grandmother had been sleeping in a chair downstairs due to her various health problems when she was shot in the head by one of the many bullets fired at the house by a gang of three men.

The woman was taken to hospital where she is now making good progress, however, police are treating the incident as attempted murder.

“I have stated previously that I believe the attack was carried out by members of the North Antrim UDA and that two different types of weapons were used,” Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell said.

“I know one of the guns has been used multiple times to hurt other members of this community over recent months and it needs to be removed from the clutches of these dangerous individuals.”

The CCTV footage shows two of the suspects walking in a lane behind the house following the shooting. They are both wearing hats and police believe the man on the left-hand side of the screen is carrying the shotgun used in the attack.

The third suspect is thought to be seen in the second piece of footage showing a man running along the lane carrying a handgun.

“It is my assessment that this handgun has been used been used multiple times to hurt other members of this community over recent months and it needs to be removed to prevent further attacks,” Caldwell said.

Caldwell appealed to the Coleraine community to “help us remove these violent criminals and this weapon from their streets by bringing any information they have to either the police or Crimestoppers which is completely anonymous”.