IRISH ACTORS COLIN Farrell and Andrew Scott have received Golden Globe nominations, but Paul Mescal and Saoirse Ronan have missed out this time around.

Scott is nominated for Best Male Actor in a Limited Series for Ripley. Farrell’s nomination is in the same category, for his portrayal of mobster Oz Cobb in The Penguin.

The Penguin and Ripley are also among the nominees for Best TV Limited Series.

Farrell has previously won two Golden Globes, while this is Scott’s third nomination.

Saoirse Ronan has missed out on a nomination in the best supporting actress category for her role in the World War II drama Blitz, directed by Steve McQueen.

Paul Mescal had been tipped for a nomination for his leading role in Gladiator II. The first instalment of the film was a heavy hitter at the 2001 awards, but the sequel’s nominations are limited this time.

Gladiator II is up for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement, however.

The 82nd Golden Globe Awards will take place on 6 January 2025 in the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles.

Apart from the Irish contingent, the other big names nominated are Timothée Chalamet (A Complete Unknown) and Daniel Craig (Queer) for Best Actor in a Motion Picture Drama.

In Best Actor in a Motion Picture (Comedy or Musical) are Jesse Eisenberg (A Real Pain) and Glen Powell (Hitman), among others.

In an impressive feat, Sebastian Stan is nominated in both categories for his roles in The Apprentice and A Different Man.

The nominees for Female Actor (Motion Picture Drama) are Pamela Anderson (The Last Showgirl), Angelina Jolie (Maria), Nicole Kidman (Babygirl), Tilda Swinton (The Room Next Door), Fernanda Torres (I’m Still Here), and Kate Winslet (Lee).

The films also scooped nominations in other high profile categories, with Mikey Madison (Anora), Zendaya (Challengers), Karla Sofia Gascon (Emilia Pérez), Demi Moore (The Substance), and Cynthia Erivo (Wicked) all nominated for Best Female Actor (Musical or Comedy).

Anora, Challengers, Emilia Pérez, A Real Pain, The Substance and Wicked will battle it out for the Best Motion Picture award (Musical or Comedy).

In Best Motion Picture (Drama) it’s between The Brutalist, A Complete Unknown, Conclave, Dune Part Two, Nickel Boys, and September 5.