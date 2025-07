OFFICIALS IN THE Department of Transport have been pitching Ireland as a potential “global leader” for commercial drones, touting our “uncluttered airspace” as an area where we have “the edge” for the development of a drone-based services sector.

Ahead of his appearance at an international aviation conference in late 2023, then minister of state in the Department of Transport, Jack Chambers, was briefed on areas related to drones where Ireland was in a position to perform strongly.

Top of the list given to the minister, which has been seen by The Journal, was the claim that Ireland has the potential for the development of a drone-based services sector.

The stance taken by the Department of Transport came just months before an Irish drone start-up, Manna, began testing a drone food delivery service in Dublin 15.

Manna has since completed over 170,000 deliveries in the area.

Since testing began, local residents and councillors have been raising concerns about noise and privacy as a result of the drones.

Drone-based delivery services have been expanding in the capital, with Uber Eats recently announcing a trial introduction.

Opposition TDs have called for regulation of the sector, with the Dáil recently being told of the “dystopian future” that lies in store without it.

The details of the drones briefings provided to government ministers were released via a Freedom of Information request submitted by Labour TD Marie Sherlock.

“We have a wild west situation in our communities where commercial drones are operating overhead with no planning regulations with regard to privacy, security, and noise,” Sherlock said.

“Residents in Glasnevin have been raising genuine concerns with me. We know that this is also a significant issue in Blanchardstown too.

“It’s a sad reality that Government has been encouraging companies to operate here while treating our communities as guinea pigs. And yet, there are absolutely no protections in place beyond those set down by the Irish Aviation Authority,” she said.

The Dublin Central TD has called on the Government to urgently publish its long-promised national policy framework in relation to the use of commercial drones.

The framework, which is intended to set out the priorities for the development of the sector in Ireland, was initially promised in 2023.

The Journal understands the Department of Transport is hoping to publish it before the Dáil summer recess next week.