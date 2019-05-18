How many complaints did RTÉ receive about a robot giving birth on the Late Late? It's the week in numbers

EVERY WEEK, TheJournal.ie offers a selection of statistics and numerical nuggets to help you digest the week that has just passed.
1,921: The number of complaints that GSOC received about the conduct of gardaí last year.
31: The number of complaints that RTÉ received about a birthing simulation robot which appeared on the Late Late Show last week.
€2,002: The average cost of renting a property in Dublin in the first three months of this year.
259 metres: The height off the ground that two window washers in Oklahoma dangled from after their lift began “swinging out of control”.
16: The number of years that a former leader of Basque separatist group ETA was on the run for before being arrested in France this week.
€118 million: The amount of money that Dublin spent on homeless emergency accommodation last year, with just under €50 million going to private hotel operators.
100: The number of cyclists who staged a protest outside the Dáil to highlight what they say is a need for better biking infrastructure.
15: The number of times that a garda was reminded to follow up a rape allegation but did not do so, according to a report by the Garda Síochana Ombudsman Commission.
€98: The amount of money that a Claude Monet painting from his celebrated Mueles – or Haystacks – series sold for in an auction record for the French impressionist painter.
101: The number of complaints that Dublin City Council has received about European and local election posters.
40: The percentage of social housing that was delivered by NGOs last year.
80: The number of new jobs that are to be created at Irish tech company, OpenSky.
