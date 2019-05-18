How many complaints did RTÉ receive about a robot giving birth on the Late Late? It's the week in numbers

The robotic birthing simulator being used to teach Irish medical students that appeared on last week's Late Late Show.

EVERY WEEK, TheJournal.ie offers a selection of statistics and numerical nuggets to help you digest the week that has just passed.

1,921: The number of complaints that GSOC received about the conduct of gardaí last year.

31: The number of complaints that RTÉ received about a birthing simulation robot which appeared on the Late Late Show last week.

€2,002: The average cost of renting a property in Dublin in the first three months of this year.

259 metres: The height off the ground that two window washers in Oklahoma dangled from after their lift began “swinging out of control”.

16: The number of years that a former leader of Basque separatist group ETA was on the run for before being arrested in France this week.

€118 million: The amount of money that Dublin spent on homeless emergency accommodation last year, with just under €50 million going to private hotel operators.

100: The number of cyclists who staged a protest outside the Dáil to highlight what they say is a need for better biking infrastructure.

15: The number of times that a garda was reminded to follow up a rape allegation but did not do so, according to a report by the Garda Síochana Ombudsman Commission.

€98: The amount of money that a Claude Monet painting from his celebrated Mueles – or Haystacks – series sold for in an auction record for the French impressionist painter.

101: The number of complaints that Dublin City Council has received about European and local election posters.

40: The percentage of social housing that was delivered by NGOs last year.

80: The number of new jobs that are to be created at Irish tech company, OpenSky.