Dublin: 14 °C Thursday 16 May, 2019
Cyclists protest outside Dáil to highlight 'need for better infrastructure'

Around 100 bikers took part in the demonstration.

By Stephen McDermott Wednesday 15 May 2019, 6:59 PM
18 hours ago 13,178 Views 102 Comments
Image: TheJournal.ie/Cónal Thomas
Image: TheJournal.ie/Cónal Thomas

MORE THAN 100 cyclists have staged a protest outside the Dáil this evening to highlight what they say is a need for better biking infrastructure.

The cyclists gathered in Dublin city centre shortly after 5pm to take part in a “cycle rally to the Dáil”, which sought to highlight issues affecting them ahead of next week’s local and European elections.

They say that not enough cycling projects are happening in the capital because the National Transport Authority and the Department of Transport do not provide enough funding for sustainable transport.

Colm Ryder of the Dublin Cycling Campaign told TheJournal.ie that the protest was about sending a message to politicians, particularly in light of changing attitudes towards climate change. 

He also said that while Ireland had recently turned a corner in how cyclists are prioritised, more needed to be done.

“There are certain things [Minister for Transport Shane Ross] is incredibly slow on. He has done some good things, but it’s very limited,” he said.

“He is being pilloried from every side, but as far as we’re concerned, his track record isn’t great.

“But certainly, if we get things like the safe overtaking law for bikes, or 10% of [Department of Transport] funding…that’s a really big issue.”

The cyclists gathered at Merrion Square for around an hour, before dispersing.

With reporting from Cónal Thomas.

