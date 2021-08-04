#Open journalism No news is bad news

'Devastating blow to the community': Tributes paid to popular priest killed in Cork crash

Father Con Cronin was killed when the driver of a bus in Cork suffered a medical emergency and lost control of the vehicle. The bus driver also died.

By Press Association Wednesday 4 Aug 2021, 7:52 AM
TRIBUTES HAVE BEEN paid to a well-known priest who was one of two people who died in a bus crash after the driver suffered a medical emergency behind the wheel and lost control of the vehicle.

The collision happened on the Strand Road in Monkstown in Cork Harbour yesterday when the bus collided with a pedestrian and a number of parked vehicles.

The driver, a man in his 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other fatality was Father Con Cronin, the curate in the parishes of Passage West and Monkstown.

Fr Cronin was ordained in 1979 and had ministered in Africa for 25 years before returning to Ireland in 2004.

Locals have told the PA News Agency that Fr Cronin was having lunch with a parishioner, and pushed her out of the way of the oncoming vehicle as it lost control and veered towards them.

Local independent councillor Marcia D’Alton said: “It sounds like this has been the most unbelievable tragedy.

“He was a man the like of whom one would rarely meet in one’s lifetime. A spacious man, a man who had room for everybody in his heart, church goers and non-church goers alike, it made no difference.

“He was everybody’s genuine friend.”

Local politicians responded to news of the crash.

Public Expenditure Minister, Michael McGrath, said: “Tragic, awful news emerging from Monkstown village this afternoon.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the victims and the families. The lower harbour community is very close-knit and will rally round in every possible way.”

Sinn Fein TD Donnchadh O’Laoghaire tweeted: “Shocking news from Monkstown. A horrific & tragic accident.”

Fine Gael Senator Jerry Buttimer tweeted: “Awful sad news from Monkstown. My thoughts and prayers are with the victims & their families. This is so tragic.

“A devastating blow to the community in Monkstown and Passage West. RIP to the pedestrian and driver.”

The Bishop of Cork and Ross, Dr Fintan Gavin, said Fr Cronin would be remembered for his sense of humour and openness to people in a statement on the parish Facebook page.

“Such a very dark day in our parish and surrounding areas. Fr Con Cronin was truly a people person, it was always good meeting him around Passage West,” one commenter said under the Facebook tribute post.

“An amazing man with a big heart. He will be sorely missed,” another commented.

“A lovely man and a friend for many years. I’m so sad for those who loved Con…his family, friends, parishioners and anyone he ever met really. Also thoughts and prayers are with the driver and his family,” wrote one man.

“It was always a pleasure to meet Fr Con he was man of the people and had kind word for everyone. Rest in peace.”

