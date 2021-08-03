#Open journalism No news is bad news

Two people have died following a bus crash in Cork

The bus crash happened shortly after 2pm today.

By Niall O'Connor Tuesday 3 Aug 2021, 4:04 PM
TWO PEOPLE HAVE died in a crash involving a bus and a pedestrian in Monkstown near Cork. 

The incident happened this afternoon shortly after 2pm on the Strand Road, which is near the village of Passage and Monkstown. 

Sources told The Journal that the driver of the bus may have suffered “a medical emergency” while driving and collided with a wall and parked cars. The pedestrian was walking where the bus crashed.

A child was also injured in the incident but is said to be in a stable condition. 

Both the pedestrian, a local man in his 60s, and the bus driver have died – the passengers on the bus are said to be unarmed but being treated for shock. 

Emergency services are at the scene and road is closed as they deal with the incident. 

A statement has been requested from gardaí.

More to follow…

