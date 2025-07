A CONDITION RED Forest Fire warning has been issued in advance of hot weather forecast this weekend.

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine said that Condition Red is the highest level of Fire Danger warning and its use is rare in Ireland.

The Department said it wanted to highlight the dangers to resources and public safety posed by fires, especially in forests and recreation areas close to urban areas.

People are being urged not to bring barbecues to those areas or to light any fires.

The Department also told people to be mindful of parking and access to these areas by emergency services.

“Under extreme fire risk conditions, any ignition source in dead grasses and low moisture shrub fuels like gorse and heather may give rise to rapid and unpredictable wildfire development and spread,” the Department said in a statement today.

It also warned that fighting fires in upland areas pose extreme difficulties for firefighters.

The Department has issued the following advice to members of the public:

do not cause or light fires in and around forests or open land

dispose of smoking materials responsibly

do not attempt to intervene or fight fires under any circumstances

gather all family/group members and move to a safe fuel-free location such as a car park, upwind of the fire

telephone Fire and Rescue Services via 112 and report the fire and its location

evacuate if instructed to do so. Co-operate with all Emergency Service Instructions

Land managers and foresters are being asked to be vigilant while farmers have also been urged to exercise caution when using machinery in fields.

As well as posing a risk to the public, wildfires can have a devastating effect on wildlife, especially fledgling birds and young mammals.

So far during 2025, over 4300 hectares of land, including more than 300 hectares of forest, has already been affected by fires, the Department said, adding that it has already issued seven Fire Danger Notices to-date this year.

Inland Fisheries Ireland (IFI) has announced it is closing the Galway Fishery in Galway city and the Erriff Fishery in Co Mayo from tomorrow because of high water temperatures.

All angling will be suspended from midnight tonight until further notice, IFI said.

The Clongee Fishery in Co Mayo is also due to close from midnight, and fishing at the Moy Fishery and Ballyvary Fishery in Co Mayo may be paused due to warming waters there too.

Barry Fox, IFI’s head of operations said the fisheries would reopen when temperatures return to normal.

“IFI officers will continue to monitor temperatures over the coming days to assess the impact this current hot spell is having on the welfare of native fish species.”

Minister of state Michael Healy-Rae TD, said that while the warm weather provides an opportunity to enjoy the country’s forests and parks, “everyone has a duty to protect these areas and our rural livelihoods from the risk of fire”.

“We want people to enjoy themselves responsibly, but to leave the barbecues and campfires at home this weekend. Be mindful of how you park and report fires immediately to emergency services via 112.”