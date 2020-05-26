This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 15 °C Tuesday 26 May, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Coronavirus: Nine deaths and 37 new confirmed cases in Ireland

The Department of Health confirmed the latest figures this evening.

By Sean Murray Tuesday 26 May 2020, 5:58 PM
49 minutes ago 36,539 Views 52 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5106833
Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie
Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan
Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

A FURTHER NINE people have died from Covid-19 in Ireland, the Department of Health confirmed this evening.

In a statement, the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) said that a further 37 cases of coronavirus have also been confirmed here, bringing the total number of cases to 24,735.

The death toll from Covid-19 in Ireland is 1,615.

Yesterday, no new deaths were recorded for the first time since 21 March. Northern Ireland also reported no new deaths today

The country is in the middle the second week of a phased re-opening of businesses across the country. It won’t be known until later this week at the earliest what effect the re-opening has had on the spread of the disease.

Ireland is due to progress to the next phase of re-opening in two weeks’ time.

At a briefing this evening, chief medical officer Dr. Tony Holohan gave an update on the number of tests carried out in this country. 

“As of midnight Monday 25 May, 325,795 tests have been carried out. Over the past week 30,169 tests were carried out and of these 633 were positive, giving a positivity rate of 2.1%,” he said.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“NPHET will meet on Thursday 28 May where further consideration will be given to broadening the case definition.”  

In providing details of cases up to Sunday, NPHET has said that 13% of confirmed cases of Covid-19 here led to hospitalisation, with 32% of all cases associated with healthcare workers. 

- With reporting by Rónán Duffy

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (52)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie