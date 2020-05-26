Coronavirus: Nine deaths and 37 new confirmed cases in Ireland

A FURTHER NINE people have died from Covid-19 in Ireland, the Department of Health confirmed this evening.

In a statement, the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) said that a further 37 cases of coronavirus have also been confirmed here, bringing the total number of cases to 24,735.

The death toll from Covid-19 in Ireland is 1,615.

Yesterday, no new deaths were recorded for the first time since 21 March. Northern Ireland also reported no new deaths today.

The country is in the middle the second week of a phased re-opening of businesses across the country. It won’t be known until later this week at the earliest what effect the re-opening has had on the spread of the disease.

Ireland is due to progress to the next phase of re-opening in two weeks’ time.

At a briefing this evening, chief medical officer Dr. Tony Holohan gave an update on the number of tests carried out in this country.

“As of midnight Monday 25 May, 325,795 tests have been carried out. Over the past week 30,169 tests were carried out and of these 633 were positive, giving a positivity rate of 2.1%,” he said.

“NPHET will meet on Thursday 28 May where further consideration will be given to broadening the case definition.”

In providing details of cases up to Sunday, NPHET has said that 13% of confirmed cases of Covid-19 here led to hospitalisation, with 32% of all cases associated with healthcare workers.

- With reporting by Rónán Duffy