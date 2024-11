THE JUDGE IN the civil action against Conor McGregor has issued a second warning about mobile phone use in court after a screenshot of the proceedings last week was taken.

Nikita Hand (Ní Laimhín) alleges that McGregor “sexually assaulted her, and in effect, raped her” in a hotel penthouse in Dublin on 9 December 2018, and that a second defendant, James Lawrence, of Rafter’s Road, Drimnagh, “did likewise”, Mr Justice Alexander Owens told the jury on the first day of the civil trial.

The allegations in the action are fully denied.

The action was brought in 2021 against McGregor. The civil trial is expected to last until next week.

Before proceedings began today, on the fifth day of the trial, Mr Justice Alexander Owens said he had an announcement to make.

He told the court that a link to an overflow court was made available last week, which allowed legal practitioners to view the proceedings.

Mr Justice Owens said that somebody appeared to have taken a screenshot of the proceedings on Wednesday. He said he takes “a very dim view” of this and that it was obviously “a clear breach of data protection”.

He said he had discussed the matter with court staff and they are satisfied that the matter is being contained.

He said the matter was raised as a result of a journalist bringing it to the attention of the court service information officer. He said that only one photograph has come to the attention of the court service.

Mr Justice Owens told the jury that they are entitled to know “that such a thing has taken place and that it shouldn’t be brushed under the carpet”.

He said he has asked for an explanation in relation to it, and”doubtless it will be the subject matter of a data protection investigation and a Garda inquiry”.

Last week, the judge told the court that a garda would be stationed in the public gallery in the courtroom and members of the jury noticed someone using a mobile phone which was pointed at the jury.

The trial, before Mr Justice Owens and a jury of eight women and four men, continues.