Two arrested for conspiracy to defraud in relation to 2016 road collision

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED two people for conspiracy to defraud in relation to an alleged road traffic collision that occurred in 2016.

Gardaí attached to the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) arrested a 40-year-old man and 41-year-old woman at their home this morning in connection with the investigation.

They are both currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Ballymun Garda Station.