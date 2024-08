DUBLIN CITY COUNCIL has announced the introduction of continuous footpaths around the capital, which will cut across the tops of side roads and mean pedestrians can keep walking without a drop in height.

The project is aimed at making the city more walkable and ensuring pedestrians have clear right of way when crossing a “minor” side road at a junction.

Dublin City Council said in a statement today that the paths are designed to “boost safety and convenience for pedestrians, wheelers, and other footpath users”.

The announcement comes as the city’s new restrictions on through traffic come into effect today.

“By maintaining the footpath at a consistent level and slowing vehicle speeds, these footpaths contribute to vibrant, liveable streets that are easier to navigate,” the Council said.

“They also remind drivers that they must slow down, exercise caution, and yield to pedestrians and other footpath users at these side roads.”

As part of DCC’s Clontarf to City Centre (C2CC) Active Travel Project, 35 side roads have already been upgraded with continuous footpaths.

They will now be rolled out across other projects within Dublin City Council’s Active Travel Network.

“Every journey counts,” said Christopher K Manzira, deputy director for the Dublin City Council Active Travel Programme.

“Dublin City is committed to implement upgrades that make the city streets safer for all pedestrians, people using wheelchairs, prams and other mobility aids. The Clontarf to City Centre project is a demonstration of our commitment to achieving this,” he said.

“We believe this initiative will not only improve road safety but will also encourage more people to choose active travel, promote healthier travel choices and create a pathway to a more sustainable urban environment for all.”

In a video posted by DCC explaining how the system works, the main message is that pedestrians and cyclists have priority and cars must yield when either entering or turning out of a side road.