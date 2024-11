A CONTROLLED EXPLOSION took place at a home in Finglas yesterday after a device was found in the Dublin suburb shortly before 10.30pm last night.

Homes in the Hampton Wood Drive area of Finglas were evacuated late last night as gardaí and bomb squad personnelle cordoned off and established a scene.

Advertisement

A controlled explosion then took place and the Defence Forces’ Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit declared the area safe. The housing estate is located near the IKEA in Ballymun.

Families, including some young children, had been evacuated and gardaí closed the road.

A statement by a garda spokesperson said no more information about the incident is available at this time, though enquiries into the incident are ongoing.