A NUMBER OF incendiary devices were discovered last week by gardaí near the site of anti-immigration demonstrations in Coolock in Dublin.

Seven glass and plastic bottles of various sizes containing flammable liquid were discovered, alongside a number of empty glass bottles and rags. Plastic bottles containing a mixture of paint and oil as well as packets of water balloons were also recovered.

The find was made on Tuesday by gardaí investigating scenes of disorder that occurred the previous day outside the former Crown Paints site.

These searches were conducted in “grass areas in close proximity” to the site of the demonstrations, the Garda Press Office said.

“All of the incendiary devices and material seized has been sent for further technical examination and analysis,” it added.