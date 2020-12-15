Man (30s) arrested after cocaine worth €64,000 seized in Dublin

A MAN IN his 30s has been arrested after an estimated €64,000 worth of suspected cocaine was seized in Dublin.

The seizure was made last night as part of an intelligence-led operation targeting the sale and supply of drugs in Coolock.

Gardaí conducting a surveillance operation on the Greencastle Road stopped and searched one man shortly after 9pm.

During the course of the search, eight large bags of suspected cocaine were found concealed in his possession.

The suspected cocaine weighs approximately 1kg and is estimated to be valued at €64,960, pending further analysis.

The man was arrested at the scene and is currently detained at Coolock Garda Station.