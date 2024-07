SIX PEOPLE CHARGED with public order offences following a series of disturbances in Coolock, Dublin, have been granted bail with conditions.

Gardaí carried out multiple arrests on Monday evening after a demonstration at the former Crown Paints Factory on Malahide Road in Coolock.

The building has been earmarked for use to accommodate asylum seekers.

Five men and a woman appeared at Dublin District Court today before Judges Cephas Power Maire Conneely.

They were all charged with failing to leave various areas in Coolock, including the local Garda station.

Two had additional charges for using threatening or abusive words or behaviour.

Court sergeants provided certificates of arrest charge and caution, and the judges noted there were no bail objections provided they obeyed a specific condition to remain away from Malahide Road or the factory.

They have all been granted €200 bail with various conditions to stay away from the Crown Paints Factory on Malahide Road or only pass through it, and they were granted legal aid.

One was ordered to stay away from Coolock Garda station.

They did not address the court and were ordered to appear again on September 10 to enter pleas. Legal aid was granted.

Gary Daly, 45, of Burnell Square, Northern Cross, Malahide Road, Dublin 17, is accused of using or engaging in threatening, abusive or insulting words at Dunree Park, Coolock, and not moving on from the scene after being cautioned.

Tom Printer, 67, of Pairc Mhuire, Newbridge, Co. Kildare, is accused of not obeying a garda’s direction to leave the vicinity of Oscar Traynor Road. His solicitor told the court that not leaving the scene was the height of the allegation, and his client had partial hearing.

Alan Dunne, 63, of Bunratty Avenue, Coolock, is accused of failing to leave the vicinity of Coolock Garda station after being directed.

Edmund Butler, 53, of Holywell Crescent, Donaghmede, Dublin, was also accused of not complying with a garda direction to leave the Malahide Road retail park.

The court heard he needed to drive through Malahide Road, and Judge Conneely ordered him not to stop there.

Hugh O’Rourke, 55, of Moatview Avenue, Priorswood, Dublin, was charged with failing to leave Malahide Road.

Pensioner Una Colgan, 69, of Achill Court, Drumcondra, Dublin, was visibly upset in court. She is accused of two offences: engaging in threatening, abusive, or insulting words or behaviour and non-compliance with a direction to leave Oscar Traynor Road.

Fifteen other people appeared before a special sitting of the court on Monday night, charged with public order offences. They were granted bail with similar conditions and must return to court on September 18.