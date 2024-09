MINISTER RODERIC O’GORMAN has expressed strong criticism after a well-known anti-migration Facebook page with almost 5,000 members shared the personal details of a family of international protection applicants.

A group called Coolock Says No published the information about the family, including a number of children, with the documentation originating with the Department of Justice’s family reunification office.

Meta confirmed to The Journal that the post was “removed for violating our community standards”, several hours after it first appeared on the site on Friday 6 September.

O’Gorman said that after he learned of the leak, his officials contacted gardaí about the “completely unacceptable” publication of the family’s details.

“International Protection applicants have a legal right to confidentiality, protected under the International Protection Act, and all those seeking refuge in Ireland are entitled to privacy,” the Green Party leader told The Journal.

The posting of sensitive, identifying information is completely unacceptable. My officials have spoken to the Department of Justice and An Garda Siochána about this incident.

A Department of Justice spokesperson said it was treating the leak of the families’ details “very seriously” and was examining the issue.

It noted that there are “strong provisions” in the International Protection and Data Protection Acts protecting the confidentiality of applicant families.

“The Department is examining the concerns raised and is taking the matter very seriously,” the spokesperson said.

Advertisement

“There are strong provisions in the International Protection and Data Protection Acts protecting the confidentiality of applicants.”

The page published a photograph of a letter containing the dates of birth and family relationships of the seven people. The letter appeared to come from the Department of Justice’s family reunification unit.

Protesters stand off with gardaí in Coolock. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

The Facebook group has almost 5,000 members (4.9k) and is one of the main groups for the organising of anti-migrant protests.

The post was up for at least four hours before it was removed by Meta. It had received at least 50 reactions and comments in the time it was available.

It’s illegal to identify people who are seeking international protection. Under the International Protection Act 2015, anyone convicted of this can face a fine of up to €5,000 or a term of imprisonment for 12 months.

Speaking generally about the intimidation facing asylum seekers at the Department of Integration IPAS centres, O’Gorman told The Journal that his officials work closely with gardaí to address issues raised with intimidation where international protection applicants are being made to feel unwelcome.

“There are rights to protest in this country and we recognise that but nobody has the right to intimidate people living in their own community,” the Dublin West TD said.

The Facebook group grew out of the anti-migrant protests aiming to prevent people seeking asylum being located in the community at the former Crown Paints site in north Dublin.

Following nights of violent scenes last June, more than 20 people were charged with public order offences.

The Department of Integration said at the time that the site would be used to house up to 500 people on a phased basis, and that protests at the entrance to the site have delayed work beginning for several months.