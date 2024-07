COMMUNITY GROUPS IN Coolock are calling for a dialogue mechanism to be set up between local residents, councillors and the Government in order to bring the unrest in the area to an end.

In the last week, there have been multiple fires and a large-scale riot in the area after a government-contracted provider arrived at the former Crown Paints site on the Malahide Road to begin work which would allow the site to be used as accommodation for international protection seekers.

It was announced in March that the site was being considered for use in housing up to 500 asylum seekers on a phased basis.

Since then tensions have been high with a protest camp set up outside of the site, delaying renovation works.

After the situation reached boiling point last week, community groups and local politicians have been trying to forge a path forward.

The Northside Community Forum, a network of community groups in the Dublin Bay North Area, have this week called for a process to be set up that would allow for the concerns of the community in Coolock to be heard “and where possible addressed”.

Among the Forum’s members are Darndale Belcamp Village Centre, Priorswood Parish Centre, St John Vianney FC, Kilmore West Youth Project and LeChéile Donnycarney Community Centre.

A spokesperson for the Forum told The Journal that it is a “very scary time” and it doesn’t feel like the recent riots are the end of the situation.

She said while the violence has stopped in the last few days there’s still confusion and anger, with the situation remaining unresolved and impacting the entire community.

“So many people are involved or have family involved, or they are turning on their TV and hearing their home being slated,” she said.

She made the point that the forum is not seeking a particular outcome, noting that opinions are “far and wide” among the different groups.

The spokesperson said dialogue needs to happen or things are going to get worse.

The Forum and its network of members have said the process should engage with all stakeholders in the community including residents protesting at the former Crown Paint site “with genuine concerns”.

They also want to see members of new communities in the area involved as well as public representatives, Dublin City Council and the relevant Government Departments.

Racidt graffiti on the wall barricades at the former Crown Paints site RollingNews.ie RollingNews.ie

The group wants to see an independent organisation, with expertise in community engagement and conflict resolution, commissioned to oversee the process.

The plans have been supported by local TD Cian O’Callaghan of the Social Democrats who called on Minister for Integration Roderic O’Gorman to engage with the proposal.

“Community groups on the ground in Coolock with decades of experience have a key role to play in this.

“This will not be easy work – especially in such a heated environment – but it is vital work that needs to be undertaken,” O’Callaghan said.

He added that resources also need to be allocated to tackle inequality and deprivation in the area.