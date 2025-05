THE FAMILY OF a 13-year-old girl who died in a crash at an autograss racing event have thanked all those who rushed to her assistance when tragedy struck.

Lauren O’Brien of Knockane, Terelton, Co Cork was pronounced dead at the Castletown Kennigh track in Enniskean, West Cork on Sunday afternoon.

She was participating in a heat when her car went out of control and crashed in to a barrier. The emergency services rushed to the scene at around 3.30pm on Sunday. However, all efforts to save her life failed.

The parents of the teenager, Timmy and Therese, posted a death notice on Rip.ie in which they thanked the “emergency services, the Cork Autograss community, and those who helped.”

Funeral arrangements have as yet to be finalised. However, mourners are asked to donate to West Cork Rapid Response in lieu of flowers.

Lauren is survived by her parents, her brother Josh, sister Shannon, grandparents Christy, Teresa, Connie and Ellen, godparents, extended family and her friends.

The popular teenager was a first year student at McEgan College in Macroom. Management at the school issued a statement in which they said that she had a “vivacious spirit and an ever present twinkle in her eye.”

McEgan College was open from noon to 3pm yesterday so that students and staff could come in for support and to remember Lauren. Psychologists from the National Educational Psychological Services (NEPS) were also in attendance.

A garda investigation has been launched in to the incident. An inquest will be held at a later date. Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the accident to come forward with camera footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bandon Garda Station on 023 8852200, the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.