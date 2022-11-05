The COP27 climate summit kicks off tomorrow - sign up to get our daily newsletter

REPRESENTATIVES FROM NEARLY every country in the world will gather at the UN annual climate summit this week to discuss how to tackle the crisis.

COP27 takes place in Egypt this year and will last from 6 to 18 November. The Journal will be heading to Sharm El-Sheikh to report on the conference and, as part of our coverage, we’ll be sending out a daily newsletter.

The newsletter will provide context and analysis on the main events of each day and keep you informed on the negotiations taking place.

COP27 is happening against a backdrop of extreme weather events, an ongoing energy crisis and scientific reports stating that the world is still not doing enough to tackle rising carbon emissions.

With a focus on implementing the policies that have been agreed upon, this year’s summit will seek renewed solidarity between countries to deliver on their climate goals.

Whether you plan on paying close attention to the summit, or you just want the basics to keep up-to-date – our COP27 newsletter will break it down for you.

