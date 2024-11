TENS OF THOUSANDS of people are gathering this week for a major climate conference that will try to get countries to agree on how to help the most vulnerable nations deal with the climate crisis.

The 29th annual COP is taking place in Baku, Azerbaijan and The Journal will be bringing you all the important developments and insights.

Negotiations between countries will hammer out decisions about mitigation (stopping climate change) and adaptation (protecting people and places from climate-change impacts) but the overwhelming focus at this COP is on climate finance: getting funds flowing to help developing countries that have contributed the least to climate change but are facing the worst of its impacts and are the least equipped to deal with it.­

Temperature Check, the free, monthly climate newsletter from The Journal, will be sending special day-to-day editions from the ground in Baku. Whether you’re paying close attention to the summit or looking for the basics to keep up-to-date, our COP29 newsletter will break it down for you.

