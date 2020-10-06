#Open journalism No news is bad news

Man (20s) charged over suspected arson incident in Cork

The suspected arson occurred on Redforge Road in Blackpool last month.

By Sean Murray Tuesday 6 Oct 2020, 9:09 AM
Image: Shutterstock/Derick Hudson
Image: Shutterstock/Derick Hudson

A MAN IN his mid 20s has been charged in connection with a fire at a business premises in Cork last month.

Gardaí had been investigating the suspected arson on Redforge Road in Blackpool which took place in the early hours of Friday 18 September.

Yesterday, they arrested a man in connection with the incident and he was detained at Mayfield Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

He has since been charged. 

He is due to appear before a sitting of Cork City District Court this morning. 

