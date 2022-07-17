Have you seen James? 13-year-old missing from Cork city

GARDAÍ HAVE APPEALED for the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 13-year-old James Reynolds who went missing from Grand Parade, Cork City on Friday.

James is described as being 6’0” in height, of strong build with short brown hair.

When last seen, James was wearing a grey jacket, black tracksuit bottoms a grey jumper.

Anyone with information on James’ whereabouts is asked to contact Anglesea Garda Station on 021 452 2000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

