Have you seen James? 13-year-old missing from Cork city

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
GARDAÍ HAVE APPEALED for the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 13-year-old James Reynolds who went missing from Grand Parade, Cork City on Friday.
James is described as being 6’0” in height, of strong build with short brown hair.
When last seen, James was wearing a grey jacket, black tracksuit bottoms a grey jumper.
Anyone with information on James’ whereabouts is asked to contact Anglesea Garda Station on 021 452 2000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
COMMENTS