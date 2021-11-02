Cork City to get more bus services with shorter wait times under new BusConnects proposals

BUS SERVICES WILL increase and wait times will be shorter in Cork City under proposals contained in a new draft bus network report published today.

The details of the plan have been outlined by the National Transport Authority (NTA) today as part of BusConnects Cork, which aims to transform the city’s bus system, making public transport more useful to more people.

Under proposals contained in today’s report, the level of bus services in Cork will increase by 36% with shorter wait times and more direct routes for commuters within the city.

34% more people will live close to a frequent service.

The proposals will also result in more residents of the city and areas within the Cork Metropolitan Area having access to the public transport network with Little Island, Cobh, Carrigaline, Ringaskiddy, Glanmire, Ballincollig and Blarney among those areas with new routes.

The NTA said the redesigned bus network will provide a more coherently planned, higher capacity, more understandable network for those within the Cork Metropolitan Area while paving the way for the future introduction of Luas within the city.

Under the proposals, services will be organised around high frequency routes within the city centre with route branches extending out to our areas of the city. Additional weekend services will also be provided.

The proposals outlines that fares will be simplified and customers will not have to pay extra to change between bus, rail or future Luas services within that 90-minute period.

The proposed new bus network for Cork City



The current bus network in Cork City



The new network report being unveiled today has been prepared by Jarrett Walker & Associates, a US based firm which specialises in designing metropolitan public transport systems, in collaboration with Bus Éireann, Cork City Council and Cork County Council.

This follows on from the publication of the Choices Report in July which set out the transport choices that could be used to structure the redesign of the bus network in Cork and the follow-on public consultation.

Close to 1,200 responses were received as part of the first round of consultation.

Consultation on the draft new bus network launched today will run for six weeks.

The redesign will be finalised in the first quarter of 2022 with the new network being rolled out from 2023.

“The proposed network will bring vital improvements to how the bus system is organised,” NTA CEO Anne Graham said.

“It will see a significant increase in bus services within the Cork Metropolitan Area as well as creating new connections to schools, jobs and public services. A simpler network and fare structure will make it easier to get around Cork using public transport,” Graham said.

“We’re confident this new network along with the other changes being introduced through BusConnects Cork will make travelling on public transport a convenient and sustainable option for more people across the city,” she said.

“We want to hear your views on the new network that has been proposed. By taking part in the online consultation process, we can ensure the final network design can support the increase in the number of people using public transport in Cork.”

People can take part in the consultation process via the BusConnects website.