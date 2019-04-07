This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 7 April, 2019
Female cyclist dies in west Cork road crash

A portion of the N71 has been closed following the crash.

By Sean Murray Sunday 7 Apr 2019, 6:45 PM
44 minutes ago 6,471 Views 6 Comments
Image: Google Maps
Image: Google Maps

A WOMAN HAS died following a road crash in west Cork today.

The woman in her 40s was struck by a car when cycling on the N71 road near Shepperton Lakes, between Skibbereen and Leap.

The driver of the car, a woman in her 50s, was uninjured.

The road remained closed this afternoon while garda forensic teams examined the scene, with local diversions in place.

The woman’s body has been removed to Cork University Hospital, where a post-mortem will be carried out. 

Gardaí have appealed for any witnesses to come forward by contacting them at Clonakilty Garda Station on 023 882 1570, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station. 

