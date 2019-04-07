Female cyclist dies in west Cork road crash

A WOMAN HAS died following a road crash in west Cork today.

The woman in her 40s was struck by a car when cycling on the N71 road near Shepperton Lakes, between Skibbereen and Leap.

The driver of the car, a woman in her 50s, was uninjured.

The road remained closed this afternoon while garda forensic teams examined the scene, with local diversions in place.

The woman’s body has been removed to Cork University Hospital, where a post-mortem will be carried out.

Gardaí have appealed for any witnesses to come forward by contacting them at Clonakilty Garda Station on 023 882 1570, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.