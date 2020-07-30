This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 17 °C Thursday 30 July, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Man critical and two others seriously injured as car crashes into ditch on the Beara Peninsula

The incident happened at about 6.10 pm this evening.

By Rónán Duffy Thursday 30 Jul 2020, 10:56 PM
29 minutes ago 6,509 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5164511
The crash happened at Trafrask.
Image: Google Maps
The crash happened at Trafrask.
The crash happened at Trafrask.
Image: Google Maps

THREE MEN HAVE been hospitalised and one is in a critical condition after a car crashed into a ditch in Co. Cork.

The incident happened in the Trafrask area on the Beara Peninsula at about 6.10 pm this evening.

Gardaí say that the single vehicle collision occurred when the car left the road and landed in a ditch.

Three men in the vehicle, all aged in their 30s, were seriously injured. Two of the men were airlifted to Cork University Hospital and a third was taken by ambulance to Cork University Hospital. 

One of the men is described as being in a critical condition. Gardaí say that forensic investigators are en route to the scene where they will carry out an examination.  

Anyone who was driving in the area around the time of the incident is asked to contact Bantry Garda Station or any garda station. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie