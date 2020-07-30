Man critical and two others seriously injured as car crashes into ditch on the Beara Peninsula

THREE MEN HAVE been hospitalised and one is in a critical condition after a car crashed into a ditch in Co. Cork.

The incident happened in the Trafrask area on the Beara Peninsula at about 6.10 pm this evening.

Gardaí say that the single vehicle collision occurred when the car left the road and landed in a ditch.

Three men in the vehicle, all aged in their 30s, were seriously injured. Two of the men were airlifted to Cork University Hospital and a third was taken by ambulance to Cork University Hospital.

One of the men is described as being in a critical condition. Gardaí say that forensic investigators are en route to the scene where they will carry out an examination.

Anyone who was driving in the area around the time of the incident is asked to contact Bantry Garda Station or any garda station.