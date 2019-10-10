This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Search operation continues for missing fisherman in west Cork

The man was reported missing shortly after 8.30pm yesterday evening.

By Dominic McGrath Thursday 10 Oct 2019, 10:33 AM
48 minutes ago 1,969 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4845379
Image: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Image: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

A SEARCH OPERATION is underway in Cork after a fisherman failed to return to port yesterday evening. 

The man was reported missing shortly after 8.30pm on Wednesday evening in Dunmanus Bay, West Cork. 

The search, which is being coordinated by the Valentia Coast Guard, resumed this morning. 

John Draper, the Division Controller at the Valentia Coastguard Station centre, told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland programme that vessels had been out from early this morning. 

However, he said that he was concerned that conditions would get worse. 

“The lifeboat and the fishing vessels are able to conduct searches well enough at the moment but conditions are likely disimprove later on in the later morning and afternoon,” he said. 

Searches have been carried out by the Shannon and Waterford Coast Guard helicopters, as well as the RNLI and the naval ship the LÉ WB Yeats. 

Local fishing vessels are also involved in the search. 

