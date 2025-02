A MAN WHO deliberately rammed garda cars while driving a stolen seven tonne rigid truck and compared his behaviour to a scene from Grand Theft Auto will be sentenced in May.

Istvan Konyari, who previously lived at an apartment in Shandon Street in Cork, appeared before Cork Circuit Criminal Court for sentencing today in relation to a serious ramming incident in November 2023.

Det Garda Peter Quinn said that Konyari (38) took part in a three-day crime spree which eventually ended in the car park of Dwyer’s Electrical in Forge Hill on the southside of Cork city.

Det Garda Quinn stated that Konyari put lives at risk as he rammed garda cars in the confined car park space in Forge Hill on the morning of 8 November, 2023.

He was only halted in his tracks when a single shot was fired through the windscreen of the truck he was driving.

Konyari then got out of the truck and put his hands over his head.

In his garda interview, he compared his antics to the video game Grand Theft Auto.

Konyari felt that it was a case of “maximum stars” when a member of the Armed Response Unit fired the single shot through his windscreen to bring his escapades to a halt.

Konyari pleaded guilty to carrying out three burglaries, stealing a truck and previously stealing a van which he used to store the items he stole.

Items he stole included an antique clock, gas cylinders and toilet rolls.

He also stopped off at a garage and stole items from the clothes wash machine. These included a nurse’s uniform and children’s clothing.

Meanwhile, the court heard that early last year Konyari was sentenced at Cork District Court for a series of burglaries in the Douglas area of the city, where he committed his robberies whilst wearing a distinctive Halloween mask.

Sentencing was adjourned today when defence barrister Alison McCarthy said that a psychiatric report was needed in the case prior to its finalisation.

Konyari has been remanded in custody for sentencing on 7 May.