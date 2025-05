The 42 is the home of quality journalism for passionate Irish sports fans, bringing you closer to the stories that matter through insightful analysis and sharp sportswriting.

Cork 0-20

Kerry 1-28

NOT QUITE THE Munster semi-final classic of six weeks ago, but perhaps not quite as one-sided as the 11-point margin suggests.

Advertisement

Kerry certainly ran out comfortable winners at the end, winning the second half by 21 points to seven, but Cork will rue a plethora of missed goal chances – three in the first half – and a late penalty that was saved, as their championship lives comes down to a meeting with Roscommon in a fortnight.

Kerry will be just happy to have got out of Pairc Ui Chaoimh a second time with a win, but they will wonder at what cost. Barry Dan O’Sullivan and Paudie Clifford didn’t make it to half time with injuries, and Paul Geaney didn’t come back out for the second half, adding to the concern over Diarmuid O’Connor, who didn’t make the match day squad.

The 42′s award-winning team produces original content that you won’t find anywhere else: on GAA, League of Ireland, women’s sport and boxing, as well as our game-changing rugby coverage, all with an Irish eye.