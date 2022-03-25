Gardai investigate death of man in his 60s in north Cork

GARDAÍ IN NORTH Cork are investigating the death of a man in his sixties whose body was found by his partner at their home in Buttevant.

The alarm was raised at around 8.30pm on Thursday. The emergency services rushed to the scene and efforts were made to resuscitate the man.

However, he was pronounced dead at the scene by a local doctor.

Gardaí carried out a preliminary examination of the house. The man had sustained some injuries.

There was no sign of a disturbance or forced entry at the property. The Office of the State Pathologist was contacted.

Assistant State Pathologist Dr Margaret Bolster attended at the scene today (Friday). The body of the deceased was subsequently transferred to Cork University Hospital where a post mortem examination was carried out.

The results of the post mortem have not been released for operational reasons. It is understood the dead man is originally from the northside of Cork city.

A forensic examination of the scene was carried out by officers and door to door enquiries are underway. Samples have been sent for toxicology tests.

A senior Garda source indicated that Gardai are carrying out a full probe to establish the full facts which led to the man’s death.

“So that a picture of the circumstances can be fully established with a view to providing a file to the coroner or possibly other state bodies”.

Investigating gardai are appealing to members of the public who may have seen the man earlier in the day on Thursday to contact them.

They are attempting to establish his last known movements prior to his death.