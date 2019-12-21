Two men arrested in relation to Cork city robbery released without charge

TWO MEN ARRESTED in connection with a robbery incident that occurred in Cork city earlier this month have been released without charge.

In the early hours of Saturday 7 December, a man in his early 20s was walking on Pouladuff Road when he was assaulted by a group of men.

They stole his wallet and mobile phone and then fled the scene.

Gardaí investigating the robbery arrested one man (20) on Wednesday 18 December and a second man (22) yesterday.

Both men were detained at Bridewell Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 and later released without charge.

Files are due to be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

A garda spokesperson said that investigations are ongoing into the incident.