FINE GAEL HAS selected two candidates to replace outgoing party members in Cork South Central, with some controversy over the selection process.

Councillor Shane O’Callaghan and Councillor Una McCarthy were selected at a convention yesterday evening to represent the party in the Cork South Central constituency at the next general election.

The selection is a significant one for the party as it entails replacing Minister Simon Coveney who has previously confirmed he does not wish to run again in the next election. Coveney has been a TD in the constituency since 1998 except for when he spent three years as an MEP between 2004 and 2007.

Advertisement

The convention was chaired by Minister of State Jennifer Carroll MacNeill at the Cork International Airport Hotel.

Senator Jerry Buttimer, Councillor Des Cahill and former MEP candidate John Mullins had also put themselves forward as contenders to be selected for the ballot but were unsuccessful.

During the meeting, O’Neill shared a party directive that stated two candidates would be selected and that one of them should be from the Carrigaline area. This was met with some anger and frustration from attendees, the Irish Examiner has reported.

Councillor McCarthy was the only one of the candidates who is based in Carrigaline.

Fine Gael has now selected 24 candidates for the general election candidates across 15 constituencies.