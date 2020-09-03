Coronavirus: No deaths and 95 new cases confirmed in Ireland

THERE HAVE BEEN a further 95 cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Ireland today, health officials have reported this evening.

The latest figures from the Department of Health also show there have been no further deaths associated with the disease.

It brings the total number of Covid-19 cases in the Republic of Ireland to 29,206. There have been 1,777 deaths of patients diagnosed with the disease.

Among the cases confirmed today, 52 are men and 43 are women. The Department of Health confirmed that 67% of the new cases are among people under 45 years of age, while 47% are linked to current outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case.

Sixteen cases have been identified by health officials as community transmission.

The latest data shows that 51 new cases were confirmed in Dublin, with six in Kildare.

Six new cases were also confirmed in Meath, while the remaining 32 cases were spread across 16 counties: Carlow, Clare, Cork, Kerry, Kilkenny, Laois, Limerick, Longford, Louth, Mayo, Offaly, Tipperary, Waterford, Westmeath, Wexford and Wicklow.

Yesterday, officials reported 89 new cases of the virus.

This evening, Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn warned that the virus “relies on human contact”.

“The virus has not changed and neither have the basic measures that keep us all protected. It is these basic measures that are most important to keep Covid-19 under control,” he said.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Public health officials are warning people to take care, amid concern about an increase in the number of Covid-19 cases among older people.

Earlier today, HSE CEO Paul Reid urged people to apply for testing, swabbing and contact tracing positions in the coming weeks.

He said that the average number of tests carried out per day last week was 12,000.