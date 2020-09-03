This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 3 September 2020
Coronavirus: No deaths and 95 new cases confirmed in Ireland

Health officials have provided an update this evening.

By Dominic McGrath Thursday 3 Sep 2020, 5:37 PM
20 minutes ago 19,326 Views 51 Comments
Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn at a Department of Health briefing yesterday.
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn at a Department of Health briefing yesterday.
Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn at a Department of Health briefing yesterday.
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

THERE HAVE BEEN a further 95 cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Ireland today, health officials have reported this evening. 

The latest figures from the Department of Health also show there have been no further deaths associated with the disease. 

It brings the total number of Covid-19 cases in the Republic of Ireland to 29,206. There have been 1,777 deaths of patients diagnosed with the disease.

Among the cases confirmed today, 52 are men and 43 are women. The Department of Health confirmed that 67% of the new cases are among people under 45 years of age, while 47% are linked to current outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case. 

Sixteen cases have been identified by health officials as community transmission. 

The latest data shows that 51 new cases were confirmed in Dublin, with six in Kildare. 

Six new cases were also confirmed in Meath, while the remaining 32 cases were spread across 16 counties: Carlow, Clare, Cork, Kerry, Kilkenny, Laois, Limerick, Longford, Louth, Mayo, Offaly, Tipperary, Waterford, Westmeath, Wexford and Wicklow.

Yesterday, officials reported 89 new cases of the virus

This evening, Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn warned that the virus “relies on human contact”.

“The virus has not changed and neither have the basic measures that keep us all protected. It is these basic measures that are most important to keep Covid-19 under control,” he said. 

Public health officials are warning people to take care, amid concern about an increase in the number of Covid-19 cases among older people.

Earlier today, HSE CEO Paul Reid urged people to apply for testing, swabbing and contact tracing positions in the coming weeks. 

He said that the average number of tests carried out per day last week was 12,000.

About the author:

About the author
Dominic McGrath
dominic@thejournal.ie

