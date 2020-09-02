This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 21 °C Wednesday 2 September, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Coronavirus: One death and 89 new cases confirmed in Ireland

Health officials have provided an update this evening.

By Stephen McDermott Wednesday 2 Sep 2020, 6:04 PM
1 hour ago 49,752 Views 99 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5193335
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

HEALTH OFFICIALS HAVE confirmed one more patient diagnosed with Covid-19 has died and there are 89 new cases of the disease in Ireland.

It brings the total number of Covid-19 cases in the Republic of Ireland to 29,114. There have been 1,777 deaths of patients diagnosed with the disease.

Yesterday, officials reported 217 new cases, the highest daily figure since May.

Health officials clarified that the death reported today occurred in June, meaning there has been no new deaths from Covid-19 in Ireland for 11 days.

Of today’s cases:

  • 40 are in men and 48 are in women
  • 63% are in those aged under 45
  • 56% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case
  • 8 cases have been identified as community transmission
  • 53 are in Dublin, 15 are in Limerick and the remaining 21 cases are in Clare, Cork, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Leitrim, Longford, Meath, Offaly, Waterford, Westmeath, Wexford and Wicklow.

The chair of NPHET’s Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group Professor Philip Nolan said an analysis of new cases in the past week found that the epidemic is growing “very slowly” across Ireland.

“The R number is just above 1, perhaps as high as 1.2, so the virus is circulating in the community at levels we don’t want to see,” he explained.

“This means we need to remain focused on our shared national priorities, which are the safe reopening of schools, continuing to resume non-Covid healthcare and protecting the most vulnerable to this dangerous disease.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Acting Chief Medical Officer Ronan Glynn reminded the public to continue their efforts to curb the effects of Covid-19 on society.

“The effort to suppress Covid-19 begins in our own homes,” he said.

“Many confirmed cases in the past weeks and months have been close contacts of confirmed cases.

“It is in our own household through regular handwashing, cough and sneeze hygiene, cleaning surfaces, limiting the number of visitors and isolating as soon as we experience any concerning symptoms that we can make the biggest impact.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (99)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie