Coronavirus: 1,466 new cases confirmed in Ireland

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have confirmed 1,466 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.
As of 8am today, 402 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 73 are in ICU.
Yesterday, there were 1,358 new cases of Covid-19, 382 people with the virus in hospital and 74 in ICU.
Deaths are being announced weekly due to the HSE data breach in May – as of Thursday, 5,280 people had died with Covid-19 in Ireland.
