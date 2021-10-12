Coronavirus: 1,466 new cases confirmed in Ireland

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have confirmed 1,466 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

As of 8am today, 402 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 73 are in ICU.

Yesterday, there were 1,358 new cases of Covid-19, 382 people with the virus in hospital and 74 in ICU.

Deaths are being announced weekly due to the HSE data breach in May – as of Thursday, 5,280 people had died with Covid-19 in Ireland.