Coronavirus: 17 deaths and 557 new Covid-19 cases confirmed in Ireland

A FURTHER 557 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Ireland, the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) has said this evening.

In a statement, it said that 17 new deaths had been reported.

The total number of confirmed cases is now 228,215. There have now been a total of 4,566 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

Nine deaths occurred in March, four in February and four occurred in January or earlier, NPHET confirmed.

The median age of those who died was 81 years and the age range was 51 to 94 years.

Of the cases notified today, 262 are men and 291 are women while 74% are under 45 years of age. The median age is 29 years old

NPHET confirmed that 229 of the cases are in Dublin, 58 in Kildare, 34 in Donegal, 31 in Meath, 24 in Tipperary and the remaining 181 cases are spread across all other counties.

As of 8am today, 350 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 83 are in ICU. 19 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Additional reporting by Daragh Brophy