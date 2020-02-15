This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Saturday 15 February, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Coronavirus death toll passes 1,500 in mainland China

Authorities say a new method of diagnosis is helping slow the number of new cases from the outbreak.

By Press Association Saturday 15 Feb 2020, 7:09 AM
40 minutes ago 1,549 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5008436
Image: PA Images
Image: PA Images

THE DEATH TOLL from a strain of coronavirus – also known as Covid-19 – in mainland China has passed 1,500 after health authorities reported another 143 deaths earlier this morning. 

That increase saw the total reach 1,523 deaths.

Authorities also said the latest 2,641 daily new cases of the virus represented a “major drop” and due to the widespread implementation a new diagnostic method.

Hubei province, where the outbreak is believed to have originated, now includes cases based on a physician’s diagnosis before they have been confirmed by lab tests.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country now stands at 66,492, according to China’s National Health Commission.

The total includes more than 1,700 medical workers, a senior Chinese official announced.

Six of the workers have died, Zeng Yixin, vice director of the National Health Commission, said.

Medical workers account for about 3.8% of confirmed cases, Zeng added.

Cases have been recorded in countries including Britain, Japan and the US.

Cambodia attracted the praise of the latter’s leader when it allowed a cruise ship refused entry elsewhere over coronavirus fears to dock in Sihanoukville.

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen met the hundreds of passengers of the Westerdam on his country’s southern coast, personally handing them flowers after they were not allowed to dock in Japan, Guam, Taiwan, Thailand and the Philippines.

Related Read

13.02.20 First death from coronavirus reported in Japan

Westerdam’s operator, the Seattle-based Holland America Line, has said there have been no confirmed cases among the passengers or crew.

US President Donald Trump tweeted his gratitude, saying: “Thank you to the beautiful country of Cambodia” before adding that his country would “remember your courtesy!”

About 600 cases of the virus have been confirmed outside mainland China along with three deaths, one each in the Philippines and Hong Kong and a Japanese woman in her 80s.

In an unprecedented attempt to contain the disease, the Chinese government has placed the hardest-hit cities — home to more than 60 million people — under lockdown.

People are restricted from entering or leaving the cities, and in many places can only leave their homes or residential complexes for shopping and other daily needs.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie