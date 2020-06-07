Coronavirus: one death and 25 new cases in Ireland confirmed

ONE FURTHER PERSON has died from Covid-19 in Ireland, the Department of Health confirmed this evening.
In a statement, it said that a further 25 cases of coronavirus have also been confirmed here, bringing the total number of cases to 25,201*.
The death toll from Covid-19 in Ireland is 1,679.
Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Friday 5 June (25,176 cases), reveals:
- Of confirmed cases, 57% are female and 43% are male
- The median age of confirmed cases is 48 years
- 3,321 cases (13%) have been hospitalised
- Of those hospitalised, 409 cases have been admitted to ICU
- 8,057 cases are associated with healthcare workers
- Dublin has the highest number of cases at 12,139 (48% of all cases) followed by Cork with 1,529 cases (6%) and then Kildare with 1,428 cases (6%)
- Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 39%, close contact accounts for 59%, travel abroad accounts for 2%.
The country is due to enter Phase Two of re-opening tomorrow, with retail outlets permitted to open and groups to six allowed gather – as long as they socially distance – indoors and outdoors.
*Validation of data at the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has resulted in the denotification of 7 confirmed cases.
