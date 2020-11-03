Coronavirus: Five deaths and 322 new cases confirmed in Ireland

HEALTH OFFICIALS HAVE confirmed 322 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

The total number of cases of the virus in Ireland is now 63,048.

The Department of Health has confirmed that five more people have died with the virus. It means the number of people in this country with coronavirus who have passed away now stands at 1,922.

Of the cases notified today;

156 are men / 166 are women

64% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 37 years old

96 in Dublin, 35 in Meath, 23 in Cork, 17 in Louth, 16 in Waterford and the remaining 135 cases are spread across 18 other counties.

The department reported that, as of 2pm today, there are 296 people in hospital with the disease and 42 of those are in ICU.

There have been 14 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr Tony Holohan said that while we are seeing improvements with the numbers “we must remember that maintaining this downward trend is now the most crucial thing”.

“The value of our progress depends on continuing the safe behaviour that got us to this position. I urge everyone to keep it up, to ensure these initial trends continue,” he added.