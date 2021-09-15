Coronavirus: 1,185 new cases confirmed in Ireland

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have confirmed 1,185 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

As of 8am today, there were 292 patients with Covid-19 in hospital, including 65 in ICU.

Yesterday, there were 309 patients with Covid-19 in hospital, including 60 in ICU.

There has been a total of 5,179 deaths related to Covid-19 notified in Ireland. This includes 24 deaths newly notified in the past week.

Over seven million vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Ireland up to Saturday, including 3.7 million first doses and nearly 3.3 million second doses.

Dr Tony Holohan said the vaccines are providing very effective protection from severe illness and have “fundamentally changed the risk profile of this disease”.

“Since 1 April, approximately 4 out of every 5 people admitted to ICU and approximately 3 out of every 4 deaths with Covid-19 were not fully vaccinated. It remains vital that those who have not yet received a Covid-19 vaccine do so at the earliest opportunity.

“If you are fully protected through vaccination, then you can have confidence that your vaccination, and your continued adherence to the public health advice appropriate to each environment, is the best way you can protect yourself from Covid-19.”