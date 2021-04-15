#Open journalism No news is bad news

Thursday 15 April 2021
Coronavirus: Eight deaths across at least three months and 309 new cases confirmed in Ireland

The latest figures were confirmed by the National Public Health Emergency Team this evening.

By Adam Daly Thursday 15 Apr 2021, 5:20 PM
Image: Sasko Lazarov/RN
Image: Sasko Lazarov/RN

A FURTHER 309 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Ireland, the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) announced this evening.

It also confirmed that eight further deaths have been reported.

Of the deaths reported today, four occurred in April, two in February and two “in January or earlier”. 

The median age of those who died was 79-years old, while the age range was 43 to 92. 

The total number of confirmed cases is now at 242,402. The number of Covid-19 related deaths remains at 4,820.

Of the cases notified today: 

  • 168 are men, 141 are women 
  • 71% are under 45 years of age
  • The median age is 35
  • 107 cases are in Dublin, 30 in Kildare, 14 in Offaly, 21 in Meath, 14 in Limerick, while the remaining 104 cases are spread across 18 other counties. 

As of 8am today, 184 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 51 are in ICU. 

According to the health service, 1,094,964 vaccines had been administered to those aged 16 or over as of Tuesday.

The figure comprises more than 769,000 first doses and 325,243 second doses.

The majority of doses given so far have been of the Pfizer vaccine, which makes up 73% of the total, followed by AstraZeneca (22%) and Moderna (4.5%).

 

