Coronavirus: 1,051 new cases confirmed in Ireland

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have confirmed 1,051 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

As of 8am this morning, 319 patients with Covid-19 were in hospital, including 60 in ICU.

Yesterday, there were 1,586 new cases of Covid-19, 298 people with the virus in hospital and 56 in ICU.

Deaths are being announced weekly due to the HSE data breach in May – as of Wednesday, 5,249 people have died with Covid-19 in Ireland.

A total of 7.218 million vaccines have been administered in Ireland against Covid-19.